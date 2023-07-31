On Media Day, Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain vows to be better in 2023

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Heading into his fifth year as head football coach at Central Michigan, Jim McElwain had a very constructive self-evaluation process this past offseason.

After his team’s 4-8 campaign in 2022 marked his first losing season since coming to Mt. Pleasant,, McElwain didn’t point fingers at anyone else.

He was honest, accountable and transparent. He put much of the team’s shortcomings on his shoulders.

“I feel like I let a lot of people down and this is a great community, a great university and I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain,” McElwain said candidly. “That’s where it’s time to sit back and reflect and not let some of those mistakes happen again because this place deserves the best.”

CMU loses plenty production on the offensive side of the football and deservedly so, for what it’s worth, was picked to finish fourth in the MAC West preseason poll.

That said, there’s plenty confidence that this year’s team can be much-improved.

McElwain has a rather young team this season, as he just brought to campus the top recruiting class in the MAC.

There’s no expectation that every incoming freshman will provide an immediate impact, but being able to sign that class and have that on campus will go a long way in getting back to the standards McElwain set out to achieve at CMU.

“From the time we got here, we needed to get back to our footprint a little bit. That’s about building relationships,” McElwain said. “With the one coming up, we’re doing great. But now we can actually count on those relationships a little bit.”

One of those freshman who is anxious to help a young wide receiver room is former East Lansing standout Evan Boyd.

“I still think my size can play a factor and my ball skills, you know, like I played basketball high school stuff, think it’s gonna translate,” Boyd said. “A lot of what I’ve done my senior year for football and that was a big focus my senior year, you know just improving on a lot of different things and I think I can bring a lot, we’re gonna see.”

Central Michigan does itself no favors with a rugged non-conference schedule, starting the season at Michigan State with an ensuing trip to Notre Dame.

McElwain is hopeful his team as a result can be battled-tested and has confidence his team can turn some heads.

“At the end of the day, we’re gonna be pretty darn good. I’m excited for this season. Fire up.”

