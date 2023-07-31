Advertise With Us

Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street

The corner of N. Third St.
The corner of N. Third St.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man has been arrested after hitting two individuals and nearly hitting several others while driving in Marquette early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:29 a.m., officers from the Marquette Police Department were dispatched to the area of N. Third St. near W. Michigan St., for a vehicle/pedestrian collision.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the individuals that were hit by the suspect vehicle. One of the pedestrians was transported by EMS to UPHS Marquette and the other declined treatment.

The suspect, 27-year-old Marquette resident, Jared Thomas Hunt, was located on the 200 block of W. Ridge St. where he was found injured and lying outside his vehicle. After the pedestrian collision, Hunt reportedly struck a parked vehicle on W. Ridge St.

Hunt was transported and admitted to UPHS Marquette. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated – Causing Serious Injury. Due to being admitted to the hospital, he was provided a PR bond to receive treatment for his injuries.

Hunt has been provided an arraignment date of Aug. 27 at 8:15 a.m.

The Marquette Police Department was assisted by the Marquette Fire Department, UPHS- Marquette EMS and the Michigan State Police. Any additional witnesses to the incident are urged to contact the Marquette Police Department at (906) 228-0400.

