Man accused of killing his mother shot by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that lead to deputies shooting a man.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a welfare call for Karen Tobin just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found the 55-year-old woman dead.

Authorities said the person who called 911 had spoken with her son, who told the caller that something bad had happened to his mother.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it is an active homicide investigation and they are treating her son, David McClure, as a person of interest. He is recovering from gunshot wounds at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital after being shot by deputies.

The incident began at a home on Robinson Road in Summit Township. The sheriff’s office said McClure rammed his vehicle into two patrol vehicles at the scene before he stepped out of his car with a weapon and charged deputies.

“It’s a really sad case when deputies have to take an action, such as firing or discharging their weapon. They only did it because they were in fear of their lives,” said Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette. “The crash was, it looked like an attack.”

Neighbors said the impact of the crash drove them out of their homes, where they witnessed something they never expected to see.

Alan Clevenger, who was renting the home to Tobin, said she was a wonderful woman who will be missed by her friends and family.

“Karen told me, I sat right with her on that porch a week before this happened, and told me she was scared of her son and she thinks he’s gonna kill her,” Clevenger recalled. “She was going to go that day and get a PPO.”

Clevenger hopes there is justice for her death.

Michigan State Police is investigating the deputies who shot McClure, who are on paid leave. A report will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is complete.

