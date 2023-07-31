Large police presence shuts down Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were on the scene in the area of East Kalamazoo Street near Hosmer Street Sunday night.

Nearly a dozen Lansing Police Department vehicles were in the area. News 10 was on the scene and saw officials sectioning off grassed areas with tape by the railroad.

Meanwhile, News 10 saw police blocked off the sidewalks and the street.

This led to Kalamazoo Street between Larch and Hosmer Streets being closed.

It is unknown what has happened or if anyone has been affected.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

