Lansing man to be sentenced for shooting, killing 16-year-old in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man will find out how much time he will spend behind bars for killing a 16-year-old in 2021.

Deshown Ernesto Clark Jr. shot and killed Darrelle Lavin Smith on March 31, 2021, in the area of Burneway and Seaway Drive in Lansing.

Clark’s sentencing hearing will take place Monday at the 56th Circuit Court in Charlotte, and it is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

