Advertise With Us

Lansing man to be sentenced for shooting, killing 16-year-old in 2021

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man will find out how much time he will spend behind bars for killing a 16-year-old in 2021.

Deshown Ernesto Clark Jr. shot and killed Darrelle Lavin Smith on March 31, 2021, in the area of Burneway and Seaway Drive in Lansing.

Clark’s sentencing hearing will take place Monday at the 56th Circuit Court in Charlotte, and it is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
One person injured in drive-by shooting in Lansing
1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing
One person injured after bicycle versus car crash in Charlotte

Latest News

4 shootings within 24 hours confirmed in Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Mainly Dry Week Ahead
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Jackson County is person of interest in mother’s death
Businesses react to Logan Square mass shooting