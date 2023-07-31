Advertise With Us

Jackson County sports bar hosts local country concert

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NAPOLEON, Mich. (WILX) - It was all about country over at a local bar and grill in Napoleon Saturday.

Jackson County residents got together to enjoy a local country concert at Aggie’s Sports Bar on West Street.

It was a Jimmy Buffet tribute called Boat Drunks.

One organizer said it was a good time with the Napoleon community.

