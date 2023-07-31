Jackson County sports bar hosts local country concert

NAPOLEON, Mich. (WILX) - It was all about country over at a local bar and grill in Napoleon Saturday.

Jackson County residents got together to enjoy a local country concert at Aggie’s Sports Bar on West Street.

It was a Jimmy Buffet tribute called Boat Drunks.

One organizer said it was a good time with the Napoleon community.

