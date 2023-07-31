Advertise With Us

Jackson County hosts first annual BBQ battle

Jackson County hosts their first annual BBQ battle with community activities.
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -On Sunday, people in Jackson enjoyed a battle of barbecues. It was the first annual Downtown Backyard BBQ Battle.

The battle was a tasty challenge between West Texas Barbeque Company and Grand River Brewery fighting for the best BBQ.

The Gears vs. Steers Downtown BBQ invited the community to a day full of music and food. Sadie Bass and a special guest performer played live at the Grand River Brewery.

“This is why people are here. I really believe it. The friendly home and John George home which is my love and why I’m here,” said Chad Kennedy. “It’s just awesome when people come together and do things for other people. And that’s what we’re here for, that’s why everyone is here. To have a good time, promote country music.”

People also enjoyed a cornhole tournament featuring Dad-Bod baggers. Chad Kennedy, who works with Jackson Friendly Home, says besides the barbecue tournament, there were also other events to enjoy in the Jackson area.

“We got almost 40 players on the corn hole tournament out here,” said Kennedy. “We’ve got Jason Cross local, you know, a local legend on his way up, Sadie Bass, who’s right there. They’re both touring this summer all over the place. We are so lucky to have ‘em.”

Organizers say all proceeds & donations benefit both Jackson Friendly Home & John George Home.

