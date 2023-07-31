Advertise With Us

Ingham County Fair welcomes visitors for its 169th year

This year’s fair will have over 30 rides and over 20 food vendors and of course live music.
By Marz Anderson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fasten your seatbelts the Ingham County Fair returns for its 169th year.

“We’re expecting a big turnout this year,” said Lindsay McKeever, Director of Fairground Events.

McKeever also said this year’s fair will have over 30 rides and over 20 food vendors and of course live music.

“Were having Tracy Byrd, a country music star from the 90s, we have monster trucks tonight which we have sold 1,600 tickets to,” McKeever said.

Attendees can also visit the livestock auction and play new games on the midway like “Fill-er up!” and more.

“We’ve got some new game trailers and new food vendors this year,” McKeever said.

Hundreds of children will also showcase their own livestock and pets like Lauren Arras.

“Pigs are definitely my go-to. Today I had to do showmanship and market and got grand champion for that,” says Arras.

Along with the new food and game offerings, the fair will provide an expanded sensory time for those who have special needs. There is also an expanded military appreciation dinner held Monday night.

The Ingham County Fair is going until Saturday night and CATA is offering transportation from its Downtown Lansing Transportation Center to the fairgrounds in Mason.

For tickets visit fair.ingham.org or get them at the gate upon arrival.

