Advertise With Us

Homicide investigation leads to deputy-involved shooting in Summit Twp.

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is dead and one man is hospitalized after an alleged homicide in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s said on Sunday, July 30 at 7:20 p.m. officials went to a home on Robinson Road in Summit Township for a welfare check of a 55-year-old woman named Karen Tobin. The person who called stated that Tobin’s son, 33-year-old David McClure, told them something bad had happened to his mom.

Police arrived on the scene and found the woman dead in an apparent homicide.

McClure was determined to be a person of interest immediately.

Jackson County officials stated while detectives investigated the scene, at 8:50 p.m. McClure drove a car at high speeds ramming into two Jackson County patrol cars that blocked off the area. McClure exited his car with a weapon in his hand and charged the deputies guarding the scene.

Police said two Deputies then fired their guns shooting McClure.

McClure was then taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital where he will be treated.

Jackson County officials said Michigan State Police are investigating the Deputy involved shooting.

The officials who shot at McClure are now on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Meanwhile, Jackson County Sheriff’s said they will also conduct an internal investigation into the shooting.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five shot in mass shooting in Lansing
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
One person injured in drive-by shooting in Lansing
One person injured after bicycle versus car crash in Charlotte
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Lansing Friday

Latest News

Businesses react to Logan Square mass shooting
Businesses react to Logan Square mass shooting
Businesses react to Logan Square mass shooting
One person dead in Kalamazoo Street shooting
Jackson County hosts their first annual BBQ battle with community activities.
Jackson County hosts first annual BBQ battle