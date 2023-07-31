Homicide investigation leads to deputy-involved shooting in Summit Twp.

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is dead and one man is hospitalized after an alleged homicide in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s said on Sunday, July 30 at 7:20 p.m. officials went to a home on Robinson Road in Summit Township for a welfare check of a 55-year-old woman named Karen Tobin. The person who called stated that Tobin’s son, 33-year-old David McClure, told them something bad had happened to his mom.

Police arrived on the scene and found the woman dead in an apparent homicide.

McClure was determined to be a person of interest immediately.

Jackson County officials stated while detectives investigated the scene, at 8:50 p.m. McClure drove a car at high speeds ramming into two Jackson County patrol cars that blocked off the area. McClure exited his car with a weapon in his hand and charged the deputies guarding the scene.

Police said two Deputies then fired their guns shooting McClure.

McClure was then taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital where he will be treated.

Jackson County officials said Michigan State Police are investigating the Deputy involved shooting.

The officials who shot at McClure are now on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Meanwhile, Jackson County Sheriff’s said they will also conduct an internal investigation into the shooting.

