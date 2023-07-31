Gov. Whitmer to sign general budget bill for 2024 Fiscal Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the general budget bill for the 2024 Fiscal Year Monday afternoon.

The budget is expected to help achieve the goals of Whitmer’s “Make it in Michigan” plan by growing the economy, lowering costs and investing in Michigan communities.

