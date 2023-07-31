Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Smoky start to August
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We start August off with mostly sunny skies today. Wildfire smoke aloft will give a hazy look to the sky at times. We will be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s. Once again later this afternoon a stray shower or two may pop-up, but most areas will be dry. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures tumble back to the upper 50s.

Wednesday a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Up North, but across Mid-Michigan we should end up with mostly sunny skies once again. High temperatures return to the mid 80s Wednesday. Thursday the humidity creeps up a little bit and we do have a slightly better chance of seeing a stray shower or thunderstorm. Most of Thursday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s. We are a few degrees cooler Friday with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

A few changes to the weekend forecast with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. The daytime hours Saturday we should be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 80s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 1, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1988
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1988
  • Jackson Record Low: 46º 1990

