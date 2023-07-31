First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We start August off with mostly sunny skies today. Wildfire smoke aloft will give a hazy look to the sky at times. We will be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s. Once again later this afternoon a stray shower or two may pop-up, but most areas will be dry. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures tumble back to the upper 50s.

Wednesday a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Up North, but across Mid-Michigan we should end up with mostly sunny skies once again. High temperatures return to the mid 80s Wednesday. Thursday the humidity creeps up a little bit and we do have a slightly better chance of seeing a stray shower or thunderstorm. Most of Thursday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s. We are a few degrees cooler Friday with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

A few changes to the weekend forecast with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. The daytime hours Saturday we should be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 80s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 1, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 100° 1988

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1895

Jackson Record High: 96º 1988

Jackson Record Low: 46º 1990

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.