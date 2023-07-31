Advertise With Us

Downtown Day in Jackson

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Bubbles and artists filled the streets in Downtown Jackson Sunday afternoon.

People walked around Jackson Street and Michigan Avenue enjoying a day full of food trucks and vendors. Meanwhile, the streets were filled with art stands as people blew bubbles, and enjoyed bubble tea, and bubble artists.

Shelly Smith and Cheryl Eggleston from River Bend Rocks said it was a great way to meet new people in the city.

“We like to come downtown because it’s, we see a lot of families, which is our type of stuff, and we get to meet a lot of people,” said Eggleston. “People are really nice and everybody’s happy.”

Other entertainment at the event included Bubbles R Fun and Kevin Kreiger and his Traveling Saxophone.

