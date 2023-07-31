Downtown Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Bubbles and artists filled the streets in Downtown Jackson Sunday afternoon.

People walked around Jackson Street and Michigan Avenue enjoying a day full of food trucks and vendors. Meanwhile, the streets were filled with art stands as people blew bubbles, and enjoyed bubble tea, and bubble artists.

Shelly Smith and Cheryl Eggleston from River Bend Rocks said it was a great way to meet new people in the city.

“We like to come downtown because it’s, we see a lot of families, which is our type of stuff, and we get to meet a lot of people,” said Eggleston. “People are really nice and everybody’s happy.”

Other entertainment at the event included Bubbles R Fun and Kevin Kreiger and his Traveling Saxophone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.