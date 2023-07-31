Charlotte’s City Manager resigns

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte’s City Manager is resigning from her position.

On Friday, the Charlotte City Council accepted the resignation of Erin LaPere. LaPere did not say why she is resigning. Council also voted to create a city manager recruitment committee to find her replacement.

LaPere’s last day will be August 22.

