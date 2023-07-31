Advertise With Us

Charlotte's City Manager resigns

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte’s City Manager is resigning from her position.

On Friday, the Charlotte City Council accepted the resignation of Erin LaPere. LaPere did not say why she is resigning. Council also voted to create a city manager recruitment committee to find her replacement.

LaPere’s last day will be August 22.

