Businesses react to Logan Square mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police Officers responded to a reported shooting at Logan Square around 1 a.m. Sunday.

While the shooting is one of the more extreme acts of violence to take place at Logan Square, people familiar with the shopping center’s history say it’s not the first.

Dollar Tree Manager Kara Gonzalez said she generally feels safe at work, but growing violence has continued to negatively impact the few businesses left at Logan Square.

“People are going to second guess coming here, and it really needs to stop,” she said. “I mean, these young kids with guns and stuff.”

Terry Cannon grew up in Lansing and watched Logan Square grow, starting with its first business, a Kroger grocery store. As the years went on, he also watched it fade away into a hotspot for crime.

“When we allowed this area to die, it created a haven for people to come here, and race their cars around, race their motorcycles around, gather to do illegal drugs,” he said.

Cannon is a volunteer with the Mikey 23 Foundation, a local nonprofit teaching youth the value of hard work while putting a stop to gun violence in the Lansing community.

Knowing that one or more of the victims involved in Sunday’s shooting were as young as 16 is a reminder to Mikey 23 Founder Michael McKissic of his organization’s mission: giving kids a positive influence to rely on.

“We have to have that mentorship, and you have to have men and women talking to these kids and saying what do you want from us?” he said. “What do you want us to do for you?”

By asking that question, McKissic said violence can be stopped before it’s too late.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.