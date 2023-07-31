Advertise With Us

Beyond the Birds the Bees: Having the Sex Talk with Your Kids

New CDC data shows that one in four high school students say they are gay, bisexual, or questioning their sexuality. So, when should parents talk to their kids?
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – New CDC data shows that one in four high school students say they are gay, bisexual, or questioning their sexuality. So, when should parents talk to their kids about their sexual identity?

The sex talk is about more than the birds and the bees with kids today. It’s about the Ls and Gs and Bs and Ts and Qs and so much more!

“I think that parents communicating that they’re either supportive of them exploring that identity and have that safe place at home to do so I think that that can be helpful,” says Elizabeth Yoak a licensed mental health counselor at Mindful Living Counseling.

When it comes to speaking with your child, experts say start early. Having open conversations at an early age leaves the door open for more discussions later. Also, listen to their concerns, so you understand what they already know. Always be honest and answer questions truthfully while considering your child’s developmental age. Be sure to not leave things at one conversation but make it an ongoing dialogue. Lastly, make sure your talks are age appropriate.

“It tends to be a conversation throughout development,” said Yoak.

For preschool-aged kids, keep it simple. For instance, if they ask why a friend has two moms, you can say, “Families can be different, and that’s okay.” When it comes to school-aged children, asking questions can be helpful. Never assume you know your child’s sexuality. For teens, be supportive and try to limit any judgments you have or don’t understand.

Rates of alternate sexualities in children are much higher than that in the adult population where only about seven percent of adults identify as gay, bisexual, or “other.” Discussing LGBTQ+ issues with kids is important because students who don’t identify as straight are more likely to be the victims of abuse and more likely to attempt suicide.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

More: Your Best Life

Sources:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12017939/Record-one-FOUR-high-school-students-gay-bisexual.html

https://www.chla.org/blog/rn-remedies/talking-your-child-about-what-it-means-identify-lesbian-gay-bisexual-or-transgender

https://www.familyeducation.com/teens/puberty-sex/LGBT/tips-for-talking-to-kids-about-gender-identity-and-sexual-orientation-by-age

https://www.chla.org/blog/rn-remedies/talking-your-child-about-what-it-means-identify-lesbian-gay-bisexual-or-transgender

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12017939/Record-one-FOUR-high-school-students-gay-bisexual.html

