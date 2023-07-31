Advertise With Us

7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay

MGN
MGN(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 7-year-old boy drowned at Misery Bay last Friday.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a missing 7-year-old boy that was feared to have drowned near the boat launch at Misery Bay.

Incident command was set up by the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s office and a search began.

Volunteers along with the DNR and Michigan State Police, located the boy in the water and immediately began CPR.

The boy was taken back to Incident Command where he was transported by Mercy Ambulance to U.P. Health System Portage. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, out of respect for the family and for those not yet notified, the name of the victim is not being released.

Helping on the scene were Superior Search and Rescue, Adams Township First Responders, Baraga Search and Rescue, Gogebic Search and Rescue, M.S.P. (Calumet) K-9, Michigan D.N.R., National Coast Guard, Houghton County Marine Patrol, Mercy Ambulance, numerous volunteers and Ontonagon County Victim Services.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing
One person injured in drive-by shooting in Lansing
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Jackson County is person of interest in mother’s death

Latest News

5 shootings within 24 hours confirmed in Mid-Michigan
5 shootings within 24 hours confirmed in Mid-Michigan
5 shootings within 24 hours confirmed in Mid-Michigan
Mid-Michigan Matters: MSP Safety Day
Mid-Michigan Matters: MSP Safety Day
Jump into lifesaving roles
Lifeguard Lessons