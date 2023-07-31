Advertise With Us

4 shootings within 24 hours confirmed in Mid-Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a violent weekend in Mid-Michigan after multiple shootings were reported.

Early Sunday morning, there was a mass shooting at Logan Square in Lansing. Five people were injured—two of those injured are in critical condition.

On Sunday afternoon, a man was shot in a drive-by shooting on Roberston Avenue in Lansing. The 22-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, a deputy-involved shooting occurred in Jackson County. A man was found to be a person of interest after his mother was found dead in Summit Township. The person of interest rammed into two Jackson County patrol cars, exiting his car with a weapon in his hand, and charged at the deputies. This resulted in the two deputies shooting the man. The man was taken to a hospital, and the deputies are on paid administrative leave pending investigation.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a man died after a shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing. Police said they found a car that was possibly involved in the shooting. The people in the car were arrested.

