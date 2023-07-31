Advertise With Us

16-year-old boy arrested in fatal Lansing shooting on Kalamazoo Street

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot on Kalamazoo Street on July 30, 2023.
A 22-year-old man was fatally shot on Kalamazoo Street on July 30, 2023.
By Dane Kelly and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a Lansing shooting that left one man dead.

Background: 1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

According to authorities, it happened just after 9 p.m. on Kalamazoo Street, near Hosmer and East streets. Police said they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Jose Manuel De Jesus Flores.

The 16-year-old boy’s identity is being withheld until charges are authorized. Police are seeking homicide charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

