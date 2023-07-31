16-year-old boy arrested in fatal Lansing shooting on Kalamazoo Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a Lansing shooting that left one man dead.

Background: 1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

According to authorities, it happened just after 9 p.m. on Kalamazoo Street, near Hosmer and East streets. Police said they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Jose Manuel De Jesus Flores.

The 16-year-old boy’s identity is being withheld until charges are authorized. Police are seeking homicide charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.