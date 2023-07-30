Second annual Capital Trophy Tournament held at Frances Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Second annual Capital Trophy Tournament was held at Frances Park for most of the day Saturday.

Unlike last year’s inaugural tournament, just five teams were in this year’s field, with Kalamazoo, Lansing and Royal Oak playing a round-robin with 1864 rules, while Canton and Walker Tavern played a traditional best-of-three with 1867 rules (the standard before 1860 and after 1865).

For those unfamiliar with the Capital Base Ball Club of Lansing, maybe the most glaring thing off the bat is the uniforms.

And nobody wears a glove!

The ball and bats are a little bit different, though the overall concept of the game is nearly the same.

However, the terminology is quite different from that of today’s game.

The goal for all of the players is to scratch that competitive itch, but many also view it as a good time to build comradery.

“I mean everybody wants to win but we’re all here just to have fun. At the end of the day we’re just out here having fun and hanging out with a bunch of people we get to maybe not so see every weekend,” Team Wahoo member Blake Spitz said. “It’s just a fun day. Like I said great teams, great competition, great fun. And if we win we win, if we don’t, we still go home with our heads held high.”

