Research foundation raises funds for Type 1 diabetes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Saturday, the East Lansing community walked to help raise money for those in need.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) held their annual walk where they funded research for type one diabetes. Organizers say One Walk is your chance to show the world that together, we can conquer Type 1 Diabetes.

People walked and ran on two different routes. The organization says they are the largest researcher funding for type one diabetes.

JDRF partnered with Michigan State Football. Players came out and took some autographs and photos with those attending.

Jillian Crane works with the JDRF Michigan Northern Ohio Chapter. She says this was an opportunity to gather people together for a good cause.

“It’s just a really nice opportunity for the community to come together and support and care for those living with that disease,” said Jillian Crane. “We have a lot of different activities, so it is a lot of fun to come out and support the community but really just to rally together as one community.”

The JDRF’s goal is $300,000. Right now they have made almost $57,000.

