One person injured in drive-by shooting in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a drive-by shooting in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department said at 1:38 p.m. July 30, a 22-year-old man inside one of the homes on Robertson Avenue was struck in the shoulder by a bullet during a drive-by shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe there is no public threat at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

Lansing police said if people have any information regarding the shooting, please call LPD at 517-483-4600.

