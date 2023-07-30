One person injured after bicycle versus car crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - One person was hospitalized Friday night after a bicycle versus car crash.

At 10:32 p.m. on July 28, a 25-year-old bicyclist from Potterville and a 76-year-old driver crashed into each other on Lansing Street north of Hall Street. Charlotte Police said on Facebook that the bicyclist was taken to Sparrow Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was uninjured.

Lansing Street was closed for multiple hours Friday night.

The crash is under investigation.

