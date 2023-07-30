Advertise With Us

One person injured after bicycle versus car crash in Charlotte

(WECT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - One person was hospitalized Friday night after a bicycle versus car crash.

At 10:32 p.m. on July 28, a 25-year-old bicyclist from Potterville and a 76-year-old driver crashed into each other on Lansing Street north of Hall Street. Charlotte Police said on Facebook that the bicyclist was taken to Sparrow Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was uninjured.

Lansing Street was closed for multiple hours Friday night.

The crash is under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Lansing Friday
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
Parents concerned with Lansing School District’s lack of school calendar, start date
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
WATCH: Day 2 of Ethan Crumbley in court ahead of sentencing

Latest News

Research foundation raises funds for Type 1 diabetes
Jackson community raises funds to fight cancer
BWL celebrating 10 years of operations from REO Cogeneration Plant and Depot
More sunshine and comfortable temperatures on Sunday.
Nice weather continues for the rest of the weekend