Five shot in Lansing, two in critical condition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to size of the crowd, Lansing Police requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

In total, 5 shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16-26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Anyone with information about the event is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Schlagel at 517-483-6885, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update with more information as it becomes available.

