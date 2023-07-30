First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Overall a good looking week is ahead. Plan on some sunshine each day with just small chances of a shower popping up this afternoon, Thursday and Friday. High temperatures this week will be near 80º to the mid 80s. Comfortable humidity levels are expected for the first half of the week.

Today we will be mostly sunny. This afternoon we do have a cold front dropping through the state that may pop-up a stray shower. The better chance of showers this afternoon will be over southeast Michigan. Tonight under mostly clear skies we see temperatures drop back to the upper 50s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with high pressure passing through the area. High temperatures are near 80º Tuesday and climb to the mid 80s Wednesday. The humidity creeps up for Thursday and Friday. Overall both Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Both days we have about a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up. Next weekend looks dry at this point.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 31, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1917

Lansing Record Low: 42° 1918

Jackson Record High: 100º 1917

Jackson Record Low: 42º 1918

