Michigan State football reveals black, new uniforms for 2023 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the Michigan State football social media accounts teased a big event for over a month, the school unveiled what many Spartan fans were hoping for - new uniforms for the 2023 season.

The MSU athletic department unveiled the new uniforms in a grandiose event dubbed “Thy Shadows” Friday night, where one of the new uniforms was a highly-anticipated all-black combination called the “Shadow” uniform.

New Threads. 🧵🧵



And introducing for the first time the 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒅𝒐𝒘 uniform.#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/bPzRtGGhPw — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 28, 2023

In addition to the all-black uniforms, MSU’s more traditional uniforms received slight modifications.

MSU will still wear its traditional home green uniforms with white pants, but the helmet has a new “Greek key” pattern striped down the middle, in addition to the pattern on the shoulders and down the leg of the pants.

If you can't swim, you're bound to drown because they're taking everyone to 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑫𝒆𝒆𝒑 𝑬𝒏𝒅.#RELENTLESS | #ThyShadows pic.twitter.com/A1IcWocBlc — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 29, 2023

The Spartans will also have a modified all-green version, as well as an all-white version.

Michigan State will get to showcase the uniforms to its fans for the first time in just over a month, in its season opener in East Lansing, Sept. 1 against Central Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.