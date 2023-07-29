Advertise With Us

Michigan State football reveals black, new uniforms for 2023 season

After weeks of speculation, new MSU uniforms are set to debut this season.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the Michigan State football social media accounts teased a big event for over a month, the school unveiled what many Spartan fans were hoping for - new uniforms for the 2023 season.

The MSU athletic department unveiled the new uniforms in a grandiose event dubbed “Thy Shadows” Friday night, where one of the new uniforms was a highly-anticipated all-black combination called the “Shadow” uniform.

In addition to the all-black uniforms, MSU’s more traditional uniforms received slight modifications.

MSU will still wear its traditional home green uniforms with white pants, but the helmet has a new “Greek key” pattern striped down the middle, in addition to the pattern on the shoulders and down the leg of the pants.

The Spartans will also have a modified all-green version, as well as an all-white version.

Michigan State will get to showcase the uniforms to its fans for the first time in just over a month, in its season opener in East Lansing, Sept. 1 against Central Michigan.

