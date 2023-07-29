Man dead after motorcycle crash in Lansing Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead this morning after a motorcycle crash in Lansing.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Friday.

A man had reportedly crashed his motorcycle headed southbound between Cavanaugh and Jolly Roads.

Police attempted lifesaving measures, and took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We’ll have more information on this crash as it becomes available.

