Jackson community raises funds to fight cancer

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s another year of counting miles to cut out cancer in Jackson County.

Community members gathered Saturday for day two of its annual Relay for Life event at Cascade Falls Park. After a relay kickoff Friday evening, many of the participating teams stayed through the night, continuing their fundraising efforts into the next morning.

For relay volunteer Monica Hommerding, it’s a familiar schedule — one she’s enjoyed returning to each year, after losing her father to lung cancer in 1992.

“I attended my first relay in 1996, and it was a way that I could kind of have some closure,” she said. “It was a way I could give back to the community.”

Volunteering at Hommerding’s side is her close friend, and cancer survivor, Linda Cossel. The two met at Relay for Life many years ago, and Cossel said it’s relationships like theirs that are crucial to have if someone is battling cancer.

“It’s so important that you have people around you, and people that help you,” Cossel said, gesturing to Hommerding. “And people that come to your house when no one else can, and do your laundry for you, when you can’t get out of your chair.”

Relay for Life isn’t dedicated to only one type of illness. The money raised by relay teams is used to fund American Cancer Society research efforts, aimed at finding a cure for all cancers, including those affecting veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange chemicals.

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 109 of Jackson came to relay with their own team and raise awareness to both civilians and fellow vets about the impact of Agent Orange on Vietnam-era service members.

“We strongly encourage the VA to support this medical need among the veterans, and the cancer-causing issues that we deal with,” said Vietnam veteran John Gibbs. “And we thank them for their support to.”

Gibbs said his group is also walking at relay in support of those younger veterans coming from Iraq and Afghanistan, who have yet to see the effect of what they may have been exposed to on deployment.

Just as all cancers don’t look the same, neither do their survivors. Some have just begun their fight. Others, like Susan Pelic, have been cancer free for decades.

“It’s devastating when you hear the big C word. It’s tough, “she said. “With the support of the family and close friends. Oh, my goodness. They were wonderful.”

Relayers also took the time to remember those who lost their battle with cancer, with a small memorial at the center of their walking loop. But the thousands of dollars raised at Cascade Falls means more days ahead for the ones still fighting.

