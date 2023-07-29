Advertise With Us

Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.(Chick-fil-A)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is set to open two new restaurant concepts aimed at cutting down wait times.

The fast-food chain will test a two-story drive-thru restaurant in Atlanta and a walk-up restaurant in New York City for digital orders only.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” said Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director.

According to Cooper, the Atlanta restaurant will feature four drive-thru lanes that allow guests to choose to place their order with a team member or use the mobile app.

“The kitchen will also be twice as large as at typical Chick-fil-A locations and it will be above the drive-thru,” a company spokesperson said. “Orders will travel through an overhead conveyor belt connected with chutes that run down the sides.”

Meanwhile, the walk-up concept in New York is said to be designed to fit in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.

The company said its digital-focused restaurants are designed to make getting orders more convenient than before.

The restaurants are scheduled to open in 2024 with more details expected to be released regarding the locations.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Lansing Friday
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
Parents concerned with Lansing School District’s lack of school calendar, start date
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
WATCH: Day 2 of Ethan Crumbley in court ahead of sentencing

Latest News

More sunshine and comfortable temperatures on Sunday.
Nice weather continues for the rest of the weekend
The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work
Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near...
Melting ice near Matterhorn reveals remains of climber missing for 37 years