BWL celebrating 10 years of operations from REO Cogeneration Plant and Depot

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a big milestone for Lansing Board, Water and Light (BWL) as the company celebrated 10 years since they opened their REO Cogeneration Plant and Depot.

The century-old depot was refurbished and reopened in 2013 and has been operating for 10 years. BWL said it was previously known as the Historic Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot.

On Saturday, July 29, BWL invited the public to view the old depot as well as enjoy activities like giveaways, shows, and even a chance to find a career at BWL.

The general manager of BWL said the celebration was to show that the Lansing community can thrive.

“Well, we wanna show how we’ve integrated the neighborhood. When we broke ground here, it was a lot of vacancy rates in the businesses, and the streets, and weren’t done,” said BWL general manager Dick Peffley. “And so we put a lot of money in to revitalize this neighborhood. Now you look, there’s, uh, no four rent signs up and down this street. We’re a good fit, uh, where we go, businesses and the community prosper.”

For more information on the BWL, you can click right here.

