Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is between Miners and Mosquito beaches
The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.
The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A boat has caught fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a fire was reported on a boat Saturday afternoon.

The department said the fire is located between Miners and Mosquito beaches. As of 4:07 p.m. ET, the fire is still burning. The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Coast Guard and National Park Services are keeping other boaters away from the fire.

The department said because of the extent of the heavy flames, the responding agencies have not been able to extinguish the fire.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that all occupants are safe. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

