Another day at Detroit Lions training camp

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - After 4 days of training camp work the Detroit Lions enjoyed Thursday off but were right back at it early this morning in Allen Park for the first day of practice in full pads, time for the team to show its grit.

You don’t get to sleep in when you are a football player or coach at any level. The Lions donned the shoulder pads and hit their practice field in Allen Park with the exhibition season opener just two weeks from tonight at ford field against the New York Giants.

Head Coach Dan Campbell has everyone excited about the prospects for this season having led the Lions to 8 wins in their last 10 games to finish last season.

As for the first day in the pad? Really not a lot different to the coach, other than it’s kind of separates the men from the boys if you will.

“All of the things that we’ve been teaching in individual, you know the group settings, the fundamentals techniques you know you’re doing all that without pads and you want to see nothing should change now with the pads I guess is kind of the point so they’ve been taught the foundation well know you got shoulder pads,” said Dan Campbell. “Honestly, the biggest difference is shoulder pads, right? Yeah, we wear pads in our pants, that’s for protection the pads though up top is to be able to use those a little bit. This is really where we find out physically the guys that can play some ball a little bit or at least where it begins so this is good we’re ready.”

Campbell is an extremely high-energy coach who even does the up-and-down drills with his team during workouts. His Lions were 30th of 32 NFL teams last season on defense. Among the returnees, former Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson begins his second season at one of the ends. He made an instant impact last season as a newcomer. So, what does Hutchinson think about the pre-season hype surrounding this team?

“We see it and it’s on the TVs in the room and it pops up,” said Aidan Hutchinson. “We have to keep our mentality we know what is being said so it’s aware to us but we know we haven’t won anything yet.”

