What The Tech?: Do you need streaming services?

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You cannot buy a high-quality 4k TV that isn’t “smart”. They’re not available anymore from LG, Sony, or SAMSUNG. So if you have a smart TV, why would you buy a Roku, FireStick, or Chromecast? You don’t need to, but you may want to.

Roku, Firestick, Chromecast, and Apple TV offer channels your Smart TV doesn’t. The Roku Channel, FreeVee, and other free streaming channels aren’t offered on all smart TVs. These devices make it easier to browse the services you subscribe to. The Firestick and Chromecast put it all on one screen.

Many smart TVs can’t do that.

These devices have voice search on the remotes. And if you lose the remote or if it’s on the other side of the room, you can use the streaming devices’ apps to control the TV and find content to watch.

And if you travel, the streaming devices are small enough to take along. Plug them in on a TV in a hotel room, AirBnb, or anywhere else so you can tune in to your channels without needing to log in on another TV or device.

A downside to using a streaming device AND a smart TV? They all gather and share information on what, when, and for how long, you watch something. Using them on a smart TV means you’re sharing your data with more companies.

Is there a streaming device better than the others? Which streaming device is best? That’s what I’ll look at next time.

