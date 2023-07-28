What The Tech?: Best streaming devices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What is the best streaming device is best? Roku, Firestick, Chromecast, or Apple TV. The answer is different for different people. I’ve used all of them and here’s what you should know before you pick one.

If cost is important. Apple TV is out at $129. The rest are around $30 for standard HD. Streaming devices that display 4K are around $50. The best for Amazon users is the Amazon Fire Stick. The interface is easy to use.

But Amazon Prime Video content is front and center. While you can watch Netflix, Hulu, and other services, you’ll need to dive a little deeper into the menu.

Roku offers multiple devices that plug into the TV or sit beside it. Roku also has the Streambar, a solid speaker to enhance audio and its streaming player is built-in.

The interface is simple but isn’t great. Rather than seeing titles and suggestions you choose which channel to browse, so it takes some time to switch from one service to another. But Roku has a wider selection of channels and services.

It has its own free Roku channel, Google has its Chromecast with Google TV. It’s best if you just want to turn on the TV and see everything that’s available. The interface is intuitive, displaying on the home screen shows and movies you’ll probably like, based on what you’ve watched before.

I suggest picking one brand to use on all of your TVs. Here’s why: they all gather your information with other companies by selecting just one type of device will limit the number of companies getting and sharing your data with just one company.

