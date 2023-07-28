Advertise With Us

WATCH: Day 2 of Ethan Crumbley in court ahead of sentencing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A hearing resumes Friday morning for confessed Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley. The hearing, called a Miller hearing, is being held before sentencing.

