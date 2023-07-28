WATCH: Day 2 of Ethan Crumbley in court ahead of sentencing

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A hearing resumes Friday morning for confessed Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley. The hearing, called a Miller hearing, is being held before sentencing.

More: Oxford HS shooter appears in court ahead of sentencing

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.