Ticket sales open for Wharton Center’s fall shows

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Individual tickets for a selection of shows in Wharton Center’s 2023-2024 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28, at 10AM. The public on-sale includes the Broadway show To Kill A Mockingbird featuring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, which is part of the Broadway Series at Wharton Center supported by MSU Federal Credit Union.

All Performing Arts events in September and October will also be on sale July 28. These events include Mandy Gonzalez: Fearless; World Ballet Series Cinderella; Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical; When You Wish Upon A Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney; Dixie’s Tupperware Party; David Sedaris; and the Acting Company: The Odyssey.

Individual tickets will be available for purchase through Wharton Center’s official ticketing sources: whartoncenter.com, the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center (weekdays 10AM–5PM), and by phone at 1.800.WHARTON or 517.432.2000 (10AM–5PM).

Please note: Broadway and Performing Arts Series subscription packages are still available. Only season subscribers have exclusive access to 2023–2024 events, as well as special discounted rates, priority seating before individual tickets go on sale, and more. Subscribing to the Broadway or Performing Arts season is the best way to secure your tickets not included in this single ticket on-sale beginning July 28. Specially priced 5-show Broadway packages from $215, or 5-show Performing Arts packages from $145 are available along with more great subscriber benefits. More information about season ticket packages can be found at whartonseason.com.

Individual tickets to the rest of the Wharton Center season will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, visit https://www.whartoncenter.com/

