Program created to help fill gap in Michigan’s healthcare worker shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Primary Care Association has a new program helping to fill vacant positions at Health Centers across the state, such as nursing homes and doctor’s offices.

There aren’t enough people to clean your teeth, talk to you during a mental crisis or give you an X-ray. It’s causing offices across the state to scale back on services and appointments.

The Health Center Careers Training Program, based in Lansing, lasts, on average, five to eight months while you work in a health center.

Medical and dental assistants, pharmacy technicians and community health workers are some of the jobs Rachel Ruddock from the Michigan Primary Care Association said they’ve already helped put people in.

“Many of them are not from the healthcare industry,” said Ruddock. “Many of them have worked in the service industry and are exploring careers in healthcare. Or have worked in other industries and have been interested in wanting to work in healthcare. We do have some trainees who were in other roles at their health centers.”

Ruddock said even patients are getting trained to work in one of Michigan’s 40 community health centers, helping fill the gaps in the healthcare worker shortage.

If you are interested, read more in the program’s handbook.

