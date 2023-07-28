Parents concerned with Lansing School District’s lack of school calendar, start date

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents in the Lansing School District are unsure will school will start in the fall.

School leaders told News 10 that the start date for the upcoming school year is still to be determined.

“With just the whole childcare arrangement, I’d have to figure out who’s going to watch my kid,” said Jessica Tessman, whose son will be starting kindergarten at Cavanaugh Elementary School in Lansing in about a month. She said she’s not sure that will happen on time because the Lansing School District has yet to confirm a start date for the upcoming school year.

“I haven’t gotten a teacher. I haven’t gotten a student list of what I should buy for my son for supplies or, if they want tissues, or nothing. I haven’t even gotten the principal’s name. I haven’t gotten anything.”

Tessman said the only information she’s gotten from the district is what she calls a “hypothetical start date” -- August 28. “I called the Lansing School District’s office, and they told me that they’re not even going to be back in the office until two weeks before quote-unquote school’s going to start.”

The president of Lansing Schools Education Association, Chuck Alberts, provided the following statement:

The Association and the Lansing Schools District Administration have been engaged in contract negotiations for several months. That process and negotiation covers many topics, including calendar. As there are many legal guidelines that govern how negotiations can be discussed publicly, our comments will remain limited in scope and detail to honor and abide by those rules. It is the hope of the LSEA that an agreement can be reached expeditiously by both parties for the families, students, staff and community of the Lansing School District.

As a parent, Tessman said she has concerns. “As a working parent and stuff like that. My husband works, I work.” She wonders how the district will “gather all your stuff and do what you’re supposed to do two weeks before you haven’t given parents – and I’m a first-time parent in the Lansing School District. This is my son’s first year. My son’s not going to be prepared for his first day of school.”

No confirmed start date led to uncertainty from parents in the school district.

The Lansing School District has been in contract negotiations with teachers for months. Salary, working conditions, and job responsibilities are common topics that are usually negotiated at the table.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.