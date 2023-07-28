Advertise With Us

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes!

This Sunday is National Cheesecake Day, so Mr. Leslie gave us a treat by letting us in the kitchen to get the secret to his signature recipe!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -He usually brings the happiness to us, but today Studio 10 is coming to him!

Rachelle Legrand put on her gloves and hair net to learn what it takes to make Mr. Leslie’s signature cheesecake.

But not only did he talk about the cream cheese, frosting, and his “secret sauce”, but he also gave a sweet lesson how mistakes can become beautiful and about persevering through obstacles.

You can purchase one of his cheesecakes this Sunday to celebrate National Cheesecake Day!

For more information, visit https://mrlesliescheesecakes.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Crash involving truck impacting traffic on I-96 in Ingham County
Crash shuts down one lane of SB US-127 in Jackson County
Crash involving two utility trucks affects traffic on US-127 in Jackson County
The storms triggered a tornado warning in Southeast Ingham County on Wednesday afternoon...
WATCH: Possible tornado spotted near Stockbridge in Wednesday’s severe storms

Latest News

Harris Nature Center
Love Lansing Like A Local Outdoors
Ingham County Fair Trivia Day 5
From food to festivities and even some inspiration, Sarah Pierce from 517 Living has got it...
517 Friday July 28, 2023
Harris Nature Center
Love Lansing Like A Local at the Harris Nature Center