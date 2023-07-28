Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -He usually brings the happiness to us, but today Studio 10 is coming to him!

Rachelle Legrand put on her gloves and hair net to learn what it takes to make Mr. Leslie’s signature cheesecake.

But not only did he talk about the cream cheese, frosting, and his “secret sauce”, but he also gave a sweet lesson how mistakes can become beautiful and about persevering through obstacles.

You can purchase one of his cheesecakes this Sunday to celebrate National Cheesecake Day!

For more information, visit https://mrlesliescheesecakes.com/

