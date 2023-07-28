Mid-Michigan organizations react to receiving grant money from MSHDA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Home repairs come with a hefty price tag and those who can’t afford them turn to local nonprofits for assistance.

Helping fund these organizations across the state is the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) awarding over $5 million in grants to 17 agencies.

Thousands of dollars in home repairs are something many can’t afford. That’s when they turn to organizations like Habitat for Humanity for help.

“Oh, the need is huge,” said Carmen Hall from the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region. “We have quite a backlog of people waiting for those repairs.”

Carmen Hall says Habitat For Humanity sees a great need for home repairs in Lansing, and $500,000 in funding will help those families who have been waiting.

“These energy efficiencies will help them save money so they can really concentrate on things that are important”

Saving money, reducing energy cost is the goal of the MI-HOPE program.

“It’s a really important and critical need that’s out there in Michigan,” said Tonya Joy with MSHDA.

Upgrading things such as, “roofs , windows the sidings on the home if its insulated right those weatherization’s that maybe didn’t happen when that house was built or have deteriorated over time,” said Hall.

This is the second phase of MI-HOPE funding. The first round happened about a year ago and the Capital Area Housing Partnership was one of the recipients.

“We received $500,000 in the first round of MI HOPE to cover Ingham, Clinton, and Eaton counties,” said Rawley Vanfossen with Capital Area Housing Partnership. Hoping to complete 19 projects throughout the three counties. “We hope to get underway serving those projects this summer,” said Rawley.

All of the organizations with the same goal in mind. “To watch these people walk prouder and taller and be confident that they’re in a safe home,” said Hall.

One of their former clients even said it felt like moving from a chicken coop to a high rise.

The MSHDA has already assisted over 30 properties from the first round of funding.

Applications for additional MI-HOPE funding rounds are open to nonprofit agencies and local governments.

