Mid-Michigan Matters: Locally grown Michigan flowers

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Her mission is to bring a more central hub of locally grown flowers to Mid-Michigan.

Josephine Brown, the founder of Michigan Flower Barn joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters about what her business is and how she has been able to make it bloom.

