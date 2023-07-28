Mid-Michigan Matters: Locally grown Michigan flowers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Her mission is to bring a more central hub of locally grown flowers to Mid-Michigan.

Josephine Brown, the founder of Michigan Flower Barn joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters about what her business is and how she has been able to make it bloom.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.