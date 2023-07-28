MDOT launching service to help make roads safer, more efficient in Eaton, Ingham counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is launching a Safety Service Patrol for freeways in Eaton and Ingham counties in an effort to make the roads safer and more efficient.

The Safety Service Patrol plans to be ready to help clear scenes as safely and quickly as possible, whether it’s a crash, an abandoned vehicle, debris on the roadway, a flat tire or a driver in need of fuel.

The Safety Service Patrol program is contracted through Incident Clear.

“Clearing roadway incidents faster reduces congestion and lessens the potential for secondary crashes,” said MDOT Transportation Operations Center Engineer Stephanie Palmer. “This is a welcomed benefit for every motorist and first responder on our roadways, and we are pleased to provide this service in the Lansing-area.”

Two skilled, qualified drivers will be on watch Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., and one driver will patrol on select weekends for special events. The roadways being patrolled are:

I-96 from US-127 to I-69

I-69 from I-96 to US-127

US-127 from I-69 to I-96

I-496 from I-96 to US-127

I-96 from US-127 to Okemos Rd

The service has been in place for MDOT’s Metro, University and Grand Rapids. MDOT said the Safety Service Patrol averaged 2,792 stops per month to help motorists last year.

This service begins Tuesday, Aug. 1.

