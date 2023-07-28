Advertise With Us

MDOT launching service to help make roads safer, more efficient in Eaton, Ingham counties

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is launching a Safety Service Patrol for freeways in Eaton and Ingham counties in an effort to make the roads safer and more efficient.

The Safety Service Patrol plans to be ready to help clear scenes as safely and quickly as possible, whether it’s a crash, an abandoned vehicle, debris on the roadway, a flat tire or a driver in need of fuel.

The Safety Service Patrol program is contracted through Incident Clear.

“Clearing roadway incidents faster reduces congestion and lessens the potential for secondary crashes,” said MDOT Transportation Operations Center Engineer Stephanie Palmer. “This is a welcomed benefit for every motorist and first responder on our roadways, and we are pleased to provide this service in the Lansing-area.”

Two skilled, qualified drivers will be on watch Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., and one driver will patrol on select weekends for special events. The roadways being patrolled are:

  • I-96 from US-127 to I-69
  • I-69 from I-96 to US-127
  • US-127 from I-69 to I-96
  • I-496 from I-96 to US-127
  • I-96 from US-127 to Okemos Rd

The service has been in place for MDOT’s Metro, University and Grand Rapids. MDOT said the Safety Service Patrol averaged 2,792 stops per month to help motorists last year.

This service begins Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Crash involving truck impacting traffic on I-96 in Ingham County
Crash shuts down one lane of SB US-127 in Jackson County
Crash involving two utility trucks affects traffic on US-127 in Jackson County
The storms triggered a tornado warning in Southeast Ingham County on Wednesday afternoon...
WATCH: Possible tornado spotted near Stockbridge in Wednesday’s severe storms
Storm damage seen near Lake Somerset Photo: Matt Bicknell
Thousands still without power in Michigan after severe storms rolled through Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
WATCH: Day 2 of Ethan Crumbley in court ahead of sentencing
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday
First Alert Weather morning webcast from WILX News 10
First Alert Weather Day: Double Threat Today
Program created to help fill gap in Michigan’s healthcare worker shortage