Love Lansing Like A Local Outdoors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are so many ways to enjoy the outdoors in Greater Lansing!

One way is to hit the trails at local nature centers like Fenner Nature Center, Woldumar Nature Center and Harris Nature Center.

Studio 10 stopped by the Harris Nature to make our own adventure outside and to hear about their upcoming events.

For more information: https://www.lansing.org/things-to-do/outdoor-recreation/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.