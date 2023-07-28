Love Lansing Like A Local Outdoors

Advertise With Us

Nicole takes it to the trails to see what outdoor fun you and your family can have this summer at the Harris Nature Center.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are so many ways to enjoy the outdoors in Greater Lansing!

One way is to hit the trails at local nature centers like Fenner Nature Center, Woldumar Nature Center and Harris Nature Center.

Studio 10 stopped by the Harris Nature to make our own adventure outside and to hear about their upcoming events.

For more information: https://www.lansing.org/things-to-do/outdoor-recreation/

