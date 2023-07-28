Advertise With Us

Legislation introduced to put MI driver’s license on smartphone

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders might soon be able to pull up their driver’s license on their phones in Michigan.

A new state bill that was introduced would create a mobile ID system where the Secretary of State could upload a person’s license, or a state personal identification card. And then, residents would be able to access it from there.

If the legislation is signed into law, the mobile identification would need to be renewed just like a normal state issued license.

