On The Job Report: 7/28/2023

Volunteer Program Coordinator

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region

Salary:

$36,920-$41,600 based on experience

Description:

As our Volunteer Program Coordinator, you will coordinate a volunteer program that supports the operational success of the organization. Every day, you will increase volunteer capacity, engagement, and satisfaction as well as community outreach activities to meet volunteerism goals. To thrive in this job, you must create positive volunteer experiences that also support the operational needs of each department.

In a typical day, you might experience…

Volunteer recruitment and coordination

Fostering meaningful relationships with churches and faith-based institutions

Stewardship

Attendance at community outreach events

Volunteer focused event management

Database (Salesforce) management

Creation of digital and print marketing materials

Requirements:

High level of accountability to take initiative, plan, prioritize, organize and effectively handle multiple tasks

Work independently with integrity

Discretion when dealing with sensitive or confidential matters

Communicate with donors and community members with poise and grace

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Enthusiasm, flexibility, teamwork, and excellent customer service

Knowledge of Excel, Word, Cloud-based Systems, Salesforce, and/or other customer relationship management (CRM) systems

How to Apply:

Please apply by submitting a cover letter and resume to info@habitatcr.org, include Volunteer Program Coordinator in the subject line.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/146817517

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 146817517

Merchandiser

Reyes Holdings

Salary:

$17.75 plus mileage reimbursement

Description:

Travel to grocery stores and other beverage outlets to ensure proper levels of our product is stocked, maintained, displayed, and rotated correctly in accounts along your route

Transport product between backroom and display floor with manual equipment, such as pallet jack or hand truck

Manage backroom by organizing and consolidating product

Report back stock inventory levels

Maintain relationships in the market by providing best in class service

Other projects or duties as assigned

Requirements:

Must be at least 18 years old or meet the minimum state legal age requirements

Must be able to pass a post-offer background check and drug test

Must be able to lift products from 25 lbs. to 50 lbs. on a regular basis

Must have reliable automobile transportation, maintain an acceptable driving record and valid driver’s license, and maintain auto insurance coverage at least to the minimum amount specified by the Company and state law

Preferred Skills and Experience:

High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED)

6 months of related experience in high endurance or highly physical activity or role, such as lifting/transferring patients, sports/fitness, farming, construction work, landscaping, etc.

Experience with a handheld ordering device

Customer service or beverage industry experience

How to Apply:

Online: https://nlx.jobsyn.org/cc75e8d1bb464300b2f0d13a0724129d151

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/146730148

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 146730148

Fleet Mechanic 600

City of Lansing

Salary:

$24.30/hour to $28.57/hour

Description:

Department: Public Service- Fleet Services

Union: UAW

Requirements:

Education & Experience Requirements:

The City of Lansing reserves the right to utilize equivalencies where deemed appropriate with regard to education and experience requirements.

High School Diploma or GED; AND

Four (4) years of experience in repairing Medium/Heavy duty (diesel) trucks, equipment and passenger vehicles; AND

Two (2) years of experience in welding/fabrication.

A combination of training and work experience may be considered.

ASE Master Medium/Heavy Certification, highly preferred.

Two (2) year certification in heavy trucks, preferred.

Special Requirements & Training:

Failure to obtain or maintain job required qualifications will result in appropriate action consistent with the provision of the Appropriate Collective Bargaining Agreement or Personnel Rules.

Applicants for this position must possess a Michigan Motorcycle Operators Endorsement or obtain this endorsement within ninety (90) days of hire.

Applicants for this position must possess and maintain a valid Michigan CDL License, Group B, with Air Brakes and N Endorsement or obtain this license and endorsement within ninety (90) days of hire.

Must participate in MDOT Drug & Alcohol program.

Must participate in a Hepatitis B inoculation program at the City’s expense.

Must complete Industrial Truck Training and Certification.

Must complete Blood Borne Pathogens Training.

May require overtime or shift work for snow and ice control operations and other emergencies and/or other work assignments.

May require shift changes.

Must participate in LEIN/Law Enforcement Information Network (Fingerprinting) background check.

How to Apply:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lansingmi

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/36426995

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 36426995

