Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday

By Krystle Holleman and Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We end the work week with our third First Alert Weather Day this week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains why Friday’s alert is unlike the others.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 28, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1916
  • Lansing Record Low: 43° 1874
  • Jackson Record High: 99º 1941
  • Jackson Record Low: 47º 1925

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Crash involving truck impacting traffic on I-96 in Ingham County
Crash shuts down one lane of SB US-127 in Jackson County
Crash involving two utility trucks affects traffic on US-127 in Jackson County
The storms triggered a tornado warning in Southeast Ingham County on Wednesday afternoon...
WATCH: Possible tornado spotted near Stockbridge in Wednesday’s severe storms
Storm damage seen near Lake Somerset Photo: Matt Bicknell
Thousands still without power in Michigan after severe storms rolled through Wednesday

Latest News

First Alert Weather morning webcast from WILX News 10
First Alert Weather Day: Double Threat Today
Program created to help fill gap in Michigan’s healthcare worker shortage
MSHDA awards $5 million in grants to Michigan organizations to enhance energy-efficiency
Mid-Michigan cleaning up tornado damage