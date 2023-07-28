First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We end the work week with our third First Alert Weather Day this week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains why Friday’s alert is unlike the others.
More:
- First Alert Weather Day: Heat & Thunderstorms
- Mid-Michigan cleaning up tornado damage
- 2 tornadoes confirmed in Jackson County
- Ingham County Fair begins Sunday
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 28, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1916
- Lansing Record Low: 43° 1874
- Jackson Record High: 99º 1941
- Jackson Record Low: 47º 1925
