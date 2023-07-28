First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We end the work week with our third First Alert Weather Day this week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains why Friday’s alert is unlike the others.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 28, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1916

Lansing Record Low: 43° 1874

Jackson Record High: 99º 1941

Jackson Record Low: 47º 1925

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.