Experts in Lansing share swimming safety tips to keep children safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CDC reports more children ages one to four die from drowning than from any other cause.

Experts in Lansing share what you need to know about keeping your kids safe at the pool. This comes after a two-year-old drowned last Saturday in their home pool. Prevention takes more than simply learning to swim.

Related story: 2-year old drowns in Jackson County pool

Summer means swimming pools. And no matter how small a pool, just a foot of water could be unsafe for small children.

Lansing’s director of parks and recreation, Brett Kaschinske suggests removing objects like pool noodles and floaties. He shared that parents should talk with their kids about when the pool is safe for play, and when it’s not. Kaschinske suggests keeping an eye out on little swimmers even if you’re not in the pool.

“When the pool is open, you have to have an adult there,” said Kaschinske. “We’re always swimming with a partner at any age. It’s a great thing to get out, to be able to cool off, to be able to use this as a great form of exercise. We just need to follow these rules and follow these steps to ensure safety around the water.”

Kashinske also offered the following tips:

4-feet from kids in the pool

Never supervise more than 4 children

Wear coast guard approved life vest, not pool noodle or water wings

Take CPR class

Fence in pool

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.