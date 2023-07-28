Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days in the books, Michigan prepares for opening week of training camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - Day two of Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis now in the books.

Everybody heads home now and the teams prepare for the opening week of training camp next week. Jim Harbaugh took center stage Thursday.

The Wolverines no longer the underdogs, in fact now the defending champions and Harbaugh can boast of taking his team to the college football playoff last season. He also has the pre-season favorite in the Big Ten east. The wolverines are loaded and Harbaugh says very focused too even after last year’s success.

“We do this thing called KPI---key performance indicators -- it’s about 47, 48 categories....strength and power, speed and agility, flexibility, mobility and every guy’s always trying to you know up their grade. By far I look at this off season and the work that’s been put in and just and just seeing those key performance indicators just rise weekly and monthly – excited, very excited to turn that loose,” said Harbaugh.

Meanwhile the elephant in the room when Harbaugh spoke Thursday was the reported agreement the NCAA has reached with him on a 4-game suspension over his actions and alleged deception on how he fed recruits during the covid period. No suspension announced yet and here is what Harbaugh had to say about it.

“Not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation, and I’m with you I mean I’d love to lay it all out there. Nothing to be ashamed of but now is not that time and that’s about all there is to say about that,” said Harbaugh.

Michigan State spent its day in the Indianapolis spotlight Wednesday on day one of big ten media days.

