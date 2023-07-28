Consumers Energy prepares for another round of severe storms after nearly finishing restoring power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy said crews are ready for another round of severe storms as they finish up restoring power from Wednesday’s severe weather.

Friday's storms are not expected to be as severe as they were on Wednesday

Friday’s storms are not expected to be as severe as they were on Wednesday, but some of these storms may include heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts over 65 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires, and other safety hazards.

The Consumers Energy Restoration Team is keeping crews from Wednesday’s storm ready on its system, and crews in areas the storm is expected to hit hardest. Crews are preparing trucks and restocking essential materials needed to assist with restoration efforts.

Visit Consumers Energy’s Outage Center for tips on preparing before, during and after a storm.

Consumers Energy provided some preparation tips for potential severe weather:

Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep the following storm safety tips in mind:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can safely go past workers on roadsides.

