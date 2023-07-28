Advertise With Us

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The cause of death of the Jackson County doctor who was reported missing in December has been released.

Background: Body of missing doctor found in Jackson County pond

Dr. Bolek Payan was reported missing on Dec. 22 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson and was found dead on Dec. 27 in a pond on his property.

News 10 obtained Payan’s cause of death information after requesting a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) from officials.

The autopsy report revealed Payan died on or after Dec. 22, 2022. The autopsy also said his cause of death was drowning, with contributing causes of hypothermia and ketamine intoxication. Officials ruled the manner of death as accidental.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Crash involving truck impacting traffic on I-96 in Ingham County
Crash shuts down one lane of SB US-127 in Jackson County
Crash involving two utility trucks affects traffic on US-127 in Jackson County
The storms triggered a tornado warning in Southeast Ingham County on Wednesday afternoon...
WATCH: Possible tornado spotted near Stockbridge in Wednesday’s severe storms
Storm damage seen near Lake Somerset Photo: Matt Bicknell
Thousands still without power in Michigan after severe storms rolled through Wednesday

Latest News

What The Tech?: Do you need streaming services?
MDOT launching service to help make roads safer, more efficient in Eaton, Ingham counties
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
WATCH: Day 2 of Ethan Crumbley in court ahead of sentencing
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday