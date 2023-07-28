Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The cause of death of the Jackson County doctor who was reported missing in December has been released.

Background: Body of missing doctor found in Jackson County pond

Dr. Bolek Payan was reported missing on Dec. 22 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson and was found dead on Dec. 27 in a pond on his property.

News 10 obtained Payan’s cause of death information after requesting a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) from officials.

The autopsy report revealed Payan died on or after Dec. 22, 2022. The autopsy also said his cause of death was drowning, with contributing causes of hypothermia and ketamine intoxication. Officials ruled the manner of death as accidental.

