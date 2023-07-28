Advertise With Us

8 Greater Lansing-area school teachers graduate from MSU College of Engineering program

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s College of Engineering held a graduation for eight teachers from schools such as East Lansing High School and Lansing Community College.

The program, Research Experiences for Teachers, trains teachers who can inspire their students to pursue careers in STEM fields.

“The kids and even teachers are looking for ways in which we can reach out to the kids and prove authenticity right when we teach lessons,” said Dean Buggia, technology teacher from Okemos High School. “So, it’s really nice to get into the lab and see what’s going on as far as research and then we can bring that to the classroom and tell the kids. Hey, you know, this is some things that are being currently worked on in college and then we actually work on after we’re done with the research curriculum that we can bring back to the classroom and teach the kid.”

Graduates from the program were able to showcase how they teach science and engineering when they return to their students.

